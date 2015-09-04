NEW DELHI, Sept 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - India is
considering extending maternity leave to 24 weeks from 12 weeks,
a government official said on Friday, adding that it would
encourage more women to breastfeed and help reduce high rates of
child malnutrition in the country.
"We feel the current three months is not enough time for
women to adequately care for their newborns," said an official
from the ministry of women and child development.
"The proposal, if approved, would give working women in all
sectors -- public, private and even the informal sector such as
domestic workers -- some kind of protection."
According to the ministry, an expectant mother needs one
month of rest before birth, and seven months after, to
adequately nurse her child, said the official, who declined to
be named.
India has one of the highest child malnutrition rates in the
world. Forty-six percent of children under five are underweight
and 48 percent are stunted, according to the latest government
figures from 2005/6.
Child malnutrition is an underlying cause of death for 3
million children around the world every year - nearly half of
all child deaths - with most dying from preventable illnesses
due to weak immune systems, says the United Nations Children's
Fund.
Those who survive, grow up without enough energy, protein,
vitamins and minerals, causing their brains and bodies to be
stunted which means they cannot fulfill their physical, academic
or economic potential.
The World Health Organization (WHO) - which recommends
exclusive breastfeeding for babies up to six months old - says
breastfeeding reduces child mortality and has proven health
benefits that extend into adulthood.
Yet only 47 percent of Indian mothers exclusively breastfeed
for the first six months, compared with 70 percent in
neighbouring Nepal and 76 percent in Sri Lanka.
Gender experts say extending maternity leave will also
encourage more women to return to work and close the gender gap
in the labour market. Many women reluctantly drop out of work
because they need more time for their newborns, they say.
At around 33 percent, female participation in the workforce
in India is well below the global average of 50 percent, a March
report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.
During to a visit to India in March, IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde said the gender disparity in the labour sector
was a "huge missed opportunity".
