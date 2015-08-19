NEW DELHI, Aug 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - India's
police force is not only drastically short of women, it is also
plagued by sexism, with women given menial duties, bypassed for
promotion and scared to report sexual harassment by male
colleagues, a Commonwealth study said on Wednesday.
The report by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative found
that despite a federal government call for the force to raise
the proportion of women to 33 percent, women make up only 6.11
percent of India's 2.3 million police.
In countries like the United States, women account for 12
percent of the police force, compared with 0.9 percent in
Pakistan and 7.4 percent in the Maldives.
Interviews with male and female police officers in five
Indian states found that women faced a deep-seated gender bias
across the police force which started at recruitment and carried
on throughout their career, said Devika Prasad, co-author of the
report "Rough Roads to Equality: Women Police in South Asia".
"Everywhere that we went, women police across ranks told us
one of the most discouraging things for them is that there are
no women on recruitment and interview boards and selection
panels," Prasad said at the launch of the report.
"We also found that women are assigned desk and clerical
jobs and not given frontline operational duties such as
investigations. We were constantly told by male police that
policing is a man's job and that women can't do the job as they
are not strong physically or psychologically."
As a result, women are concentrated in the lower ranks of
the police and made to work on specific 'women and child' crimes
where they record statements and register complaints, but gain
little experience, reducing their chances of promotion.
The study showed that more than 80 percent of policewomen
are constables, the lowest rank, 7.8 percent head constables,
3.35 percent assistant sub inspectors and only 0.02 percent hold
the top ranks - director general and additional director
general.
The report also found that there was little acknowledgment
by the police leadership of sexual harassment, and that many
policewomen did not even know there was a law against sexual
harassment in the workplace, and how and where to complain.
"There is a real fear that they will be maligned, punished
and victimised. We found that they would not speak to us
formally, but during breaks they would tell us sexual harassment
is endemic," said Prasad.
State Minister for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the
findings were a matter of great concern, and attributed them to
society's stereotyping of women as weak and inferior.
"The strength of women in the police is abysmally low and
this is not a happy situation for anybody," Rijiju said at the
launch of the report, adding that he rejected the idea that
women were weak and unsuitable for field operations.
The federal government has urged India's 29 states to raise
the proportion of women in their police forces to at least 33
percent, but this is difficult to enforce as policing is the
responsibility of the states, Rijiju said.
But he said he would ensure that one-third of all police
jobs went to women in India's seven Union Territories, which
include Delhi, the Andaman and Nicobar islands and Puducherry,
and which are under the control of the central government.
The government has four years of its five-year term to run,
and Rijiju said he would meet the target by the end of the term.
