BANGKOK, March 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - India's
schools are failing to educate and empower young people to
reject deep-rooted gender stereotypes and embrace equality, an
expert said, pointing to recent findings highlighting
"regressive" attitudes towards women.
The survey of 10,500 high school and college students in 11
cities across India found that more than four in 10 believe that
"women have no choice but to accept a certain degree of
violence".
More than half said the way women dress and behave provokes
male violence, according to the survey by the Children's
Movement for Civic Awareness (CMCA).
"A large number of young people having such undesirable
attitudes towards violence against women - including girls
themselves - is alarming," said Manjunath Sadashiva, director
and co-founder of the Bangalore-based CMCA.
"These are school-going and college-going students - they're
not uneducated or non-literate people. These are people from
cities, not even rural areas... These attitudes that students
are displaying are potentially what they are absorbing from
society at large, from their families."
In college, 44 percent of men and 36 percent of women say
dowry is a practice that they should accept.
India is a conservative, patriarchal country where girls
struggle from the moment they are conceived against female
foeticide, forced and child marriage, and violence.
Education is meant to teach children critical thinking and
act as a shield, so that they do not absorb negative stereotypes
from society and their families, Sadashiva said.
The CMCA survey, which also looked at students' attitudes to
bribery, rule of law, migrant labour and domestic workers'
rights, showed that schools are failing in the "vital goal of
humanising the population and nurturing (students) to become
responsible, humane, just citizens", he said.
Half the students surveyed agreed that a woman's main role
is to take care of the household and bring up children - even
though 71 percent felt women can perform as well as or better
than men in all professions.
Sadashiva blamed schools for the students' attitudes.
"Students are not engaging in dialogue. Teachers are very
authoritative. That is why we feel young people in schools and
colleges continue to hold such negative values and attitudes."
The CMAC was established in 2000 to promote citizenship
education, which Sadashiva said needs "total revamping".
"India is the largest democracy in the world and the most
complex one in terms of diversity, and we don't teach civics
with the importance it deserves," he said.
The CMAC is calling for a policy addressing citizenship
education, which would include issues such as gender, diversity
and equality, as well as special training of "democracy
educators".
Later this month, it is kickstarting a movement to make
India's schools and colleges more democratic and participatory.
