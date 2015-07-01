NEW DELHI, July 1 The World Bank said on
Wednesday it had cleared a $650 million loan for a huge Indian
freight rail corridor that will span 1,840 kms (1,140 miles)
across the northern heartland of the country.
Construction of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor will
help speed up the carrying of goods between Ludhiana in the west
of India and Kolkata in the east, and is part of a series of new
freight lines the World Bank says India needs to ease congestion
on its network.
"The Indian Railways urgently needs to add freight routes to
meet the growing freight traffic in India, which is projected to
increase more than 7 percent annually," Ben L. J. Eijbergen, the
Task Team Leader for the project, said in a statement.
The loan is the third from the World Bank to help fund the
freight corridor. Last year the bank approved a $1.1 billion
outlay and in 2011 $975 million.
India's railways, built mostly by the British before
independence in 1947, are among the most extensive in the world
but have struggled to expand to keep up with demand.
This has hit freight carriers hard as they are forced to
cary their goods by road, which is far more inefficient and
expensive, to make room for passenger trains on the congested
lines. The railway's share of freight has fallen from 90 percent
of cargo in 1950 to about one-third today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, banking on big
investment in infrastructure to boost the economy, approved a
$137 billion investment plan for the railways in February.
Successive governments have struggled to attract the funds
necessary to upgrade roads, rail and ports across India,
crimping economic growth.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Alan Raybould)