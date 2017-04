NEW DELHI Jan 13 India will release December's wholesale price index-based inflation data a day later on Jan. 15, a trade and industry ministry spokesman said, as government offices will remain closed on Tuesday for a religious holiday.

Wholesale prices, India's benchmark inflation, likely edged down last month to 7.00 percent from a 14-month high of 7.52 percent in November, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)