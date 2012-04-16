(Repeats item ahead of data)
* WHAT: India's March wholesale price index
* WHEN: Monday, April 16, around noon (0630 GMT
* For full poll data click on
BANGALORE, April 12 India's wholesale price
inflation rate likely slowed marginally in March as easing price
pressures from non-food items offset persistently high food and
fuel costs, a Reuters poll showed.
The median consensus from a survey of 30 economists pinned
expectations for India's headline inflation at 6.70
percent for March from a year ago, under the
higher-than-expected 6.95 percent recorded in February.
After staying above the 9 percent mark for a year, inflation
started cooling last November and hit a 26-month low of 6.55
percent in January, stoking market expectations of a rate cut by
the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
But with global oil prices soaring and Brent oil futures
hovering stubbornly near the $120 mark, the risk of
climbing inflation has again appeared.
India is heavily dependent on crude oil imports to meet its
fuel requirements and, as global oil prices rise, higher
transportation costs push up the price of goods.
"It is still suppressed inflation in India (because) the
complete global crude oil impact has not been passed to the end
consumer," said Arun Singh, at Dun & Bradstreet, who expects
inflation to remain elevated for at least another month or two.
An increase to the service tax by the Indian government in
its March federal budget may also add to inflationary pressures
in the coming months by pushing up production and input costs.
Forecasts in the Reuters survey for March ranged from 6.30
to 7.02 percent, suggesting that, while inflation is not about
to go off the central bank's radar, it will remain well below
the 9 percent levels.
The RBI is likely to cut its key interest rate for the first
time in three years when it meets on April 17, reducing it by 25
basis points to 8.25 percent, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
However, some economists don't see that happening.
"I don't think the RBI will think of cutting interest rates
at this point in time. The RBI is purely targeting inflation as
of now and inflation, unfortunately, has not shown any tendency
of moderation," Singh said.
