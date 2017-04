NEW DELHI Aug 5 India's trade minister said on Tuesday it was wrong to label the country's farm procurement policies as distorting world markets and that the government was committed to defending the interests of farmers.

Nirmala Sitharaman told parliament that the Bali trade accord should be concluded as a package, linking India's ratification of a trade facilitation treaty to movement on a parallel pact on stockpiling of food.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Douglas Busvine)