By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, July 23 India will not support a
trade protocol ahead of a July 31 deadline unless concerns about
its food subsidies are met, two senior government officials said
on Wednesday, a position that threatens to derail a landmark
global trade deal.
The determination to link its food subsidy programme, aimed
at supporting the poor, to backing the protocol raises the
stakes at a World Trade Organization meeting on Thursday, with
one Western diplomat calling India's position "suicide."
India is the most prevalent among a group of developing
nations angry at rich countries for failing to address their
concerns about the deal on trade facilitation - struck by WTO
member states in Bali last year.
Proponents believe the Bali deal could add $1 trillion to
global GDP and 21 million jobs.
India is trying to win guarantees to protect a $12 billion
annual programme to feed its poor that risks breaking WTO rules
on price support subsidies to farmers.
"We have no problem with this trade facilitation (protocol),
but unless they agree with us we will not allow it to happen,"
one of the government officials told Reuters.
"They want to cap our subsidies, which are just a fraction
of what the developed countries are giving to their rich
farmers," he added.
The deal was the first global trade pact reached by the WTO
and was hailed as having restored credibility to the group and
reviving the Doha Round of trade negotiations.
As well as causing concern abroad, the tough position has
been criticized by a leading industry group in India and
surprised those who expected newly elected pro-business Prime
Minister Narendra Modi to radically slash the subsidy programme.
Modi has vowed to spur economic growth through sweeping
changes to policies that many people felt had stagnated under
the outgoing administration, and his every step is being closely
monitored at home and abroad.
India has come under intense pressure from rich countries to
drop its demands ahead of the WTO meeting in Geneva on Thursday,
where member states hope to adopt the protocol - a key step
before the deal is ratified.
The deadline for adopting the protocol is July 31.
MODI'S PARTY OPPOSED BALI DEAL
The trade row comes days ahead of the first visit by U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry to Delhi since Modi took office,
and is a reminder that bitter trade battles that have tarnished
ties between the nations in recent years may not be easily
resolved.
India has a history of resorting to brinkmanship to get its
way at the WTO, including in Bali where it won a four-year
respite for its food subsidies.
However, while in opposition, Modi's party was fiercely
critical of the agreement, saying India should not have settled
for anything less than a total exemption for its food programme.
"This is a big test. This could be a huge turning point for
them on how they are viewed in the developed world," said a
Republican aide in Washington.
One Western diplomat complained that, at a meeting of trade
ministers in Sydney last week, India had not been specific in
explaining what it wanted to happen in order to support the
protocol, adding that it would be self-defeating to block it.
"They say we're going to get what we want or we'll blow
everything else up, but if they do that they won't even get what
they want," the diplomat said.
If India's refusal to back the protocol derails the Bali
deal, critics say, it could lose the four-year reprieve and face
sanctions.
India subsidises farmers through minimum support prices for
grains which it then stores to distribute cheaply to the poor.
The programme, currently under expansion, has led to
mountains of wheat and rice in government warehouses, which
critics say could be dumped into global markets.
In practice, India does not have a history of dumping grain,
and its exports are usually at market prices. However, WTO rules
discourage price support subsidies.
Feeding the poor is a matter of urgency for India, home to
about 25 percent of the world's hungry, according to the World
Food Programme, the food aid arm of the United Nations.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Additional reporting by Mayank
Bhardwaj in NEW DELHI and Tom Miles in GENEVA; Writing by Frank
Jack Daniel; Editing by Mike Collett-White and Rajesh Kumar
Singh)