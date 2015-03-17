By Devidutta Tripathy
| MUMBAI, March 17
fourth-largest private sector lender by assets, aims to increase
the proportion of retail deposits on its books to 60 percent in
three years as it expands its appeal to consumers to take on its
bigger rivals.
The bank, one of India's newest, has previously focused on
providing loans and deposits for wholesale clients and
businesses. But a senior executive said that would change as it
expands its branch network and launches new products.
"India is a consumption story. Retail will remain a very
important play there," Pralay Mondal, senior group president of
retail and business banking, told Reuters.
"Obviously, our wholesale franchise will continue to do
well. But the scale you can get in retail; we will also leverage
that."
Yes Bank's retail deposits, including low-cost current and
savings accounts (CASA), contributed about 45 percent to total
deposits in the past quarter. That is more than double a level
of 20 percent three years ago, Mondal said.
Total deposits have grown 17-18 percent over the three years
but Yes Bank's CASA ratio, at nearly 23 percent, is lower than
those of its rivals and the bank aims to lift the ratio to 30
percent in the near future, Mondal said.
Loans to retail and small businesses account for a little
more than a quarter of its total portfolio.
But while the share of retail deposits is set to rise to
account for up to 50 percent this financial year, the bank said
it would not grow at breakneck speed everywhere. It will
exercise particular caution over lending to individuals and
small businesses "too fast, too early" in the cycle, Mondal
said.
Many of India's banks are still nursing wounds from a
combination of economic weakness and profligate lending, leaving
public sector lenders in particular burdened with significant
bad debt.
Loans to retail and small-and-medium enterprises will
continue to make up about 30 percent of the total book until
about 2018, after which it would be more comfortable with more
rapid expansion, Mondal said.
Yes Bank, which started lending to home buyers in recent
months, plans to offer credit cards by the end of next financial
year, Mondal added.
Shares in the decade-old bank, which is valued at more than
$5 billion, are up about 8 percent this year after more than
doubling in 2014, outperforming the sector index and
the main market index.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and David Goodman)