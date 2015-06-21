By Aditi Shah
| NEW DELHI, June 21
Narendra Modi led tens of thousands of people in a yoga session
in the centre of the capital on Sunday to showcase the country's
signature cultural export, which has prompted criticism of
fomenting social divisions at home.
The ancient Hindu discipline which has become an estimated
$27 billion industry in the United States is being celebrated
across the world as an International Yoga Day which Modi pushed
for soon after taking power last year.
More than 35,000 people, clad in white, rolled out yoga mats
at Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard in Delhi, to perform 21
aasanas, or postures, that were kicked off by a prayer and
chants of Om.
Modi, clad in loose kurta and trousers with a scarf
depicting the colours of the Indian flag, also joined in the
demonstrations, working on various parts of the body such as the
neck and the spine. It ended with some light meditation.
"This programme is only about human welfare, about freeing
the universe from stress and about spreading the message of
love, peace, unity and goodwill," Modi said in a speech before
the 35-minute session that was being marked across the country.
But activists and minority groups say Modi's hardline Hindu
nationalists are trying to force yoga on minority groups and
schools.
Others said they practised the ancient discipline in any
case in their personal lives and didn't need Modi to tell them
what to do.
"This is about the mind and the body. Let us not play
politics with yoga," Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of
Delhi and a bitter Modi foe, said after taking part in the Delhi
event.
More than 170 countries including the United States and
France are expected to join in mass yoga gatherings. Indian
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj will lead the event in New York's
Times Square.
Yoga, a discipline that dates back thousands of years, has
gained immense international prominence over the last several
decades as a holistic regime for the mind and body.
Modi set up a yoga ministry last year as part of efforts to
reignite interest in its country of birth.
The government has also applied to the Guinness World
Records to record Sunday's event as the largest gathering of
people doing yoga together in the capital.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah, additional reporting by Chiara
Saldanha; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Nick Macfie)