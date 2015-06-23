(Changes headline)
NEW DELHI, June 23 The Indian government has
apologised to the country's Muslim vice-president after comments
by a senior member of the Hindu nationalist ruling party
triggered allegations that sectarianism had tainted a mass event
to celebrate World Yoga Day.
The row has taken some of the sheen off the event led by
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who along with 36,000 people
flexed his way into world records on a New Delhi avenue on
Sunday at the largest ever session of the ancient Hindu
discipline.
In a post on Twitter, Ram Madhav, a general secretary in the
ruling Bharatiya Janata Party who coordinates closely with Modi
and top ministers, questioned why the vice president, Hamid
Ansari, did not attend the celebrations.
It was later revealed that Ansari had not been invited. In
his post, Madhav also, wrongly, stated that a TV public
broadcaster that Ansari heads had not covered the event.
Madhav later deleted the tweet and Modi's yoga minister said
sorry.
"We apologise for that," yoga minister Shripad Naik told
reporters. "It should have been avoided, it's a mistake."
Ansari, a veteran diplomat who previously represented India
at the United Nations, has often been a target of hardline Hindu
nationalists who accuse him of putting his religion before the
nation.
Hardliners in Modi's party believe that India is a
Hindu-first nation and mistrust the country's religious
minorities, especially Muslims, who make up about 18 percent of
the population.
Since coming to power a year ago, Modi has at times seen his
reform agenda stymied by inflammatory attacks on religious
minorities by ministers and members of his party.
"All too often, when it comes to assertions of crude
majoritarianism, in the ruling establishment, there is no
separating the mainstream from the fringe," the Indian Express
newspaper wrote in a leader on Tuesday.
In a bid to make the yoga day event inclusive, the
government dropped the "sun salute" from the exercises, since
some Muslims say it represents sun worship and is against their
faith.
India's education minister on Monday announced plans to
introduce yoga in government schools.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, a group
representing Muslims, is considering bring a case before the
Supreme Court to challenge any decision to make yoga compulsory
at school, saying it is a breach of religious freedom.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
and Nick Macfie)