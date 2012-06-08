BANGALORE IT outsourcing company Zensar Technologies (ZENT.NS) is looking to spend up to $60 million on an acquisition this year to boost its presence in the United States, chief financial officer S. Balasubramaniam told Reuters on Friday.

The company is talking to several targets that are niche firms in two areas: consultancy and services around SAP AG's (SAPG.DE) business management software, and data compliance, Balasubramiam said.

"We will do an acquisition anywhere between $30 million to $60 million," he added.

Zensar has 2 billion rupees in reserves and will make the acquisition via a combination of its own money and loans raised in the United States, the CFO said.

