Zomato, a web-based restaurant search engine in India, said on Wednesday it had raised $37 million from Sequoia Capital and Info Edge India Ltd(INED.NS) to fund its expansion in overseas markets.

Info Edge, which is an existing investor in Zomato, said in a separate filing to the stock exchanges that it had invested 570 million rupees in Zomato in the latest round.

Info Edge said its cumulative investment in Zomato reached 1.43 billion rupees, giving it a 50.1 percent stake of the company. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)