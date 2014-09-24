File photo of a white tiger in his enclosure at the New Delhi Zoo September 27, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Zoo workers carry the body of a school student who was mauled to death by a white tiger at the National Zoological Park in New Delhi September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

NEW DELHI (Corrects age of victim) A white tiger mauled to death a young man in a New Delhi zoo on Tuesday, an official and a witness said.

Television channels broadcast closed-circuit footage of the frightened man, aged 20, inside the tiger's enclosure in the zoo that houses six white tigers, along with lions and panthers.

"We are all in a complete state of shock," said Amitabh Agnihotri, the director of the National Zoological Park in the Indian capital, adding that the body was being sent for a post-mortem examination.

"The tiger grabbed the youth and killed him. I am not clear whether the youth jumped into the cage or he slipped accidentally."

Authorities have yet to ascertain whether the young man was alone or accompanied by friends.

"The barricade was too low and it seems the tiger grabbed the youth into his cage and firmly latched on to the youth's neck," an eyewitness who alerted the police told an Indian news channel.

"We tried to throw sticks and stones at the tiger but we could not save the youth," he said, adding that the tiger killed him in less than 10 minutes.

In 2000 a tiger mauled a man in a zoo in West Bengal.

In 2011, India had 1,706 tigers, or more than half the world's population of the endangered species.

(Reporting by Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Clarence Fernandez)