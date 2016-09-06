BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
HONG KONG, Sept 6 (IFR) - Indiabulls Housing Finance is marketing a three-year and one-month Masala at 8.75-8.85 percent.
The size is expected to be at least 10 billion rupees ($150 million). The leads have received over $150 million in interest at initial guidance levels.
The unrated offshore rupee offering will be issued in Reg S format. Indiabulls is rated AAA by local credit agency Care.
Pricing is expected as early as tomorrow.
Yes Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Nomura are bookrunners. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)
