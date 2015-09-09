HONG KONG, Sept 9 Housing finance lender Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise up to $600 million in a share offering, tapping equity markets after investors sent its stock price up by over half since the beginning of the year.

Indiabulls' set an indicative price of 702 Indian rupees ($10.6) per share for the deal, equivalent to a discount of 2.7 percent to the closing price on Tuesday, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The deal has a base size of $500 million, with an option to grow by $100 million to meet additional investors' demand.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CLSA and SBI Caps were hired as joint global coordinators for the offering.

Shares of Indiabulls have soared nearly 57 percent since the beginning of the year, compared with a 7.8 percent decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index. ($1 = 66.3675 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)