Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd has acquired the entire 42.5 per cent holding of Amaprop Ltd in its subsidiary, Indiabulls Finance Company Pvt Ltd for Rs 260 crore, as per a market disclosure.

Amaprop, a US-based private equity firm, had invested in Indiabulls Finance, a non-banking finance company, in 2005 for around Rs 130 crore. This means it will encash around 2x in Indian currency in its eight-year old investment though on repatriation its returns would translate into 41 per cent gains in US dollar terms.

With the buyback, Indiabulls Finance has become a wholly owned arm of Indiabulls Housing Finance, one of the largest private housing finance firms in the country. Indiabulls Housing Finance has a loan book of Rs 37,000 crore (having grown at a CAGR of 26 per cent in the last five years).

