MUMBAI, Feb 13 Non-banking lender Indiabulls Financial Services plans to raise 2 billion rupees ($40.66 million) via 3-year bonds at 10.60 percent, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Monday. ICICI Bank is the sole arranger for the issue, which is rated AA+ by CARE and Brickwork India, said the source. ($1 = 49.19 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)