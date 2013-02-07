Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
MUMBAI Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd (IBUL.NS) has launched a share sale for institutional investors to raise up to 4.48 billion rupees, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.
Indiabulls will sell shares at a price range of 283.5 rupees to 298.5 rupees, up to 5 percent discount to its Thursday's close, as per the document.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the sole book runner to the transaction.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.