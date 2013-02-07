MUMBAI Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd (IBUL.NS) has launched a share sale for institutional investors to raise up to 4.48 billion rupees, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.

Indiabulls will sell shares at a price range of 283.5 rupees to 298.5 rupees, up to 5 percent discount to its Thursday's close, as per the document.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the sole book runner to the transaction.

