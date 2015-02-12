BRIEF-India's Astec Lifesciences March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 34.9 million rupees versus 8.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 12 * The India Cements Ltd:
* The India Cements Ltd says Dec-qtr net loss 116.8 mln rupees * The India Cements Ltd says Dec-qtr net sales 10.36 bln rupees * Source text: bit.ly/16WjsFa (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
* March quarter net profit 34.9 million rupees versus 8.9 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees