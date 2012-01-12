A vendor sits among piles of radishes at a wholesale vegetable market in Chandigarh November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

NEW DELHI Food prices in India are expected to decline over the next one or two weeks before rising moderately, the government's chief economic adviser, Kaushik Basu, said on Thursday.

India's food price index dropped 2.90 percent in the year to December 31, compared with 3.36 percent in the previous week. With a decline in food prices, the country's headline inflation is expected to ease.

Basu also said that November industrial output, which grew 5.9 percent, beating forecasts, was driven by a pickup in industrial activity and a favourable base effect.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)