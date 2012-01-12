NEW DELHI Jan 12 Food prices in India are expected to decline over the next one or two weeks before rising moderately, the government's chief economic adviser, Kaushik Basu, said on Thursday.

India's food price index dropped 2.90 percent in the year to Dec. 31, compared with 3.36 percent in the previous week. With a decline in food prices, the country's headline inflation is expected to ease.

Basu also said that November industrial output, which grew 5.9 percent, beating forecasts, was driven by a pickup in industrial activity and a favourable base effect.

