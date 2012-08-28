MUMBAI Aug 28 India Infoline Finance, a unit of
India Infoline Ltd, plans to raise up to 5 billion
rupees ($89.81 million) through a public bond issue, according
to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.
The company will raise funds through 72-month bonds with
different interest payment frequencies which offer an effective
yield ranging from 12.75 percent to 13.52 percent, the term
sheet indicated.
The issue, which has a AA- rating by ICRA and CRISIL, opens
on Sept. 5, and closes on Sept. 18, the document showed.
India Infoline Finance is an Non Banking Financial Company
with diverse loan products like home loans, capital market
finance, gold loans and healthcare finance.
($1 = 55.6750 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)