Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
NEW DELHI, July 10 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) has made its first purchase of Brazil's Ostra crude, two trade sources with knowledge of the deal said on Friday.
It bought a 900,000-barrel cargo for loading in the second half of August from Shell, the sources said.
The pricing is at a discount of about $1 a barrel to dated Brent on a delivered basis, one of the sources said.
MRPL operates a 300,000-barrels-per-day coastal refinery in the southern state of Karnataka.
The purchase is another sign that India is looking to diversify away from its traditional heavy consumption of Middle Eastern crude oil.
Saudi Arabia lost its spot in May as India's top oil supplier to Nigeria, ship-tracking data compiled by Reuters showed, as the world's top crude exporter struggles to maintain market share in Asia. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Simon Falush; Editing by Dale Hudson)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12