* Indian banks pay up this time

* But still not enough to reflect downgrade threat

* Richness of other Asian banks pushes investors to India

By Christopher Langner

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (IFR) - Indian banks had to shell out a lot more for their recent dollar issues than they paid on their last market forays, but rating agency threats to the sovereign's investment grade status mean they may have to stump up even more next time around.

Indian Overseas Bank, ICICI Bank and Union Bank of India all paid roughly 100bp more in spread terms on their five-year bonds this year compared to the pricing levels on their last outings in late 2010 and early 2011.

The bonds of all three lenders were quoted on Thursday at Treasuries plus 388bp after they tightened 2bp during the session. Meanwhile, the 2020 bonds of Brazil's largest private lender - also one of the largest EM private banks in the world - Itau Unibanco, were trading at a G-spread of 345bp.

While at first sight that looks a significant differential, it is easily explicable by the two banks' ratings: Itau is Baa1/BBB/BBB+, with a positive outlook from Moody's; meanwhile ICICI Bank, for instance, is Baa2/BBB-/BBB-, with a negative outlook from both Fitch and S&P putting it right on the cusp of junk.

State-owned lender Banco do Brasil offers an even clearer example. Its most liquid bond, the 5.875% January 2022, trades at plus 338bp, while State Bank of India's recently issued five-year is nearing 330bp.

In short, Indian banks adjusted for ratings seem to be trading broadly on top of other Triple B emerging market financial bonds and don't look particularly out of line. But any Indian downgrade would make those levels look anything but fair.

Banks from emerging markets rated in the Double B space - where Indian lenders will be if the sovereign is junked - currently pay, on average, more than 500bp over Treasuries.

In the two weeks after S&P moved India's outlook to negative, five-year CDS for SBI, considered the proxy for the sovereign, widened almost 90bp. "If you ask me, Indian banks now actually look expensive," said a portfolio manager in Singapore.

AS CLEAR AS MUD

In spite of that, the new Indian bank bonds have been tightening in the secondary market, even as new issues hit the tape.

The seemingly endless appetite for Indian financial paper amid the Fitch and S&P downgrade threat can be explained by two factors, according to one bank analyst in Singapore. "Relative to other Asian banks, Indian lenders still look attractive," she explained. "And there is a lot of liquidity out there."

The analyst noted that Indian banks have underperformed financial institutions from other parts of the region in the recent rally. She pointed out that South Korean banks, for instance, have rallied some 120bp in the past few months, while the bond sold by India's Axis Bank in April tightened just 40bp-45bp.

Beyond that, another analyst added that bank paper from other Eastern countries looks over-valued. Analysts and fund managers are almost unanimous in seeing bonds of Singaporean, Malaysian and Korean banks as overpriced, buoyed by demand from US pension funds moving money out of Europe and into the region, and by central banks, which have been deploying some of their cash to Asian financial bonds.

But the high price tags on other Asian bank bonds that make Indian lenders look more attractive may also be masking what are serious risks. "The fundamentals [that led S&P and Fitch to move India's outlook to negative] have not changed in the past couple of months," said a credit analyst in Singapore, pointing out that since June, spreads for credits on the subcontinent have rallied more than 50bp. "If anything, they have deteriorated, with the country now going through a bout of power outages."

CAUTION WARRANTED

Yet he and the portfolio manager acknowledge that it may still be too early to start shorting India, given a general consensus that a downgrade of the country will not happen this year.

When it does happen, however, the knee-jerk reaction could be severe, causing Indian spreads to widen 100bp, estimate analysts and fund managers, and potentially by even more than that.

One analyst said buying protection on State Bank of India, for one, could mitigate losses from carrying the bonds of Indian banks. "I would think the CDS would move even more than the bonds given that banks with loans in the country would have to buy protection," the analyst predicted.

While the possibility of hedging a downgrade and much more expensive investment alternatives suggest Indian banks could still be a reasonable proposition, their bonds should really pay a lot more spread to adequately compensate investors for the chance they may be holding junk in only a matter of months. (Reporting By Christopher Langner; editing by Julian Baker)