By Christopher Langner
SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (IFR) - Indian banks had to shell out a
lot more for their recent dollar issues than they paid on their
last market forays, but rating agency threats to the sovereign's
investment grade status mean they may have to stump up even more
next time around.
Indian Overseas Bank, ICICI Bank and Union Bank of India all
paid roughly 100bp more in spread terms on their five-year bonds
this year compared to the pricing levels on their last outings
in late 2010 and early 2011.
The bonds of all three lenders were quoted on Thursday at
Treasuries plus 388bp after they tightened 2bp during the
session. Meanwhile, the 2020 bonds of Brazil's largest private
lender - also one of the largest EM private banks in the world -
Itau Unibanco, were trading at a G-spread of 345bp.
While at first sight that looks a significant differential,
it is easily explicable by the two banks' ratings: Itau is
Baa1/BBB/BBB+, with a positive outlook from Moody's; meanwhile
ICICI Bank, for instance, is Baa2/BBB-/BBB-, with a negative
outlook from both Fitch and S&P putting it right on the cusp of
junk.
State-owned lender Banco do Brasil offers an even clearer
example. Its most liquid bond, the 5.875% January 2022, trades
at plus 338bp, while State Bank of India's recently issued
five-year is nearing 330bp.
In short, Indian banks adjusted for ratings seem to be
trading broadly on top of other Triple B emerging market
financial bonds and don't look particularly out of line. But any
Indian downgrade would make those levels look anything but fair.
Banks from emerging markets rated in the Double B space -
where Indian lenders will be if the sovereign is junked -
currently pay, on average, more than 500bp over Treasuries.
In the two weeks after S&P moved India's outlook to
negative, five-year CDS for SBI, considered the proxy for the
sovereign, widened almost 90bp. "If you ask me, Indian banks now
actually look expensive," said a portfolio manager in Singapore.
AS CLEAR AS MUD
In spite of that, the new Indian bank bonds have been
tightening in the secondary market, even as new issues hit the
tape.
The seemingly endless appetite for Indian financial paper
amid the Fitch and S&P downgrade threat can be explained by two
factors, according to one bank analyst in Singapore. "Relative
to other Asian banks, Indian lenders still look attractive," she
explained. "And there is a lot of liquidity out there."
The analyst noted that Indian banks have underperformed
financial institutions from other parts of the region in the
recent rally. She pointed out that South Korean banks, for
instance, have rallied some 120bp in the past few months, while
the bond sold by India's Axis Bank in April tightened just
40bp-45bp.
Beyond that, another analyst added that bank paper from
other Eastern countries looks over-valued. Analysts and fund
managers are almost unanimous in seeing bonds of Singaporean,
Malaysian and Korean banks as overpriced, buoyed by demand from
US pension funds moving money out of Europe and into the region,
and by central banks, which have been deploying some of their
cash to Asian financial bonds.
But the high price tags on other Asian bank bonds that make
Indian lenders look more attractive may also be masking what are
serious risks. "The fundamentals [that led S&P and Fitch to move
India's outlook to negative] have not changed in the past couple
of months," said a credit analyst in Singapore, pointing out
that since June, spreads for credits on the subcontinent have
rallied more than 50bp. "If anything, they have deteriorated,
with the country now going through a bout of power outages."
CAUTION WARRANTED
Yet he and the portfolio manager acknowledge that it may
still be too early to start shorting India, given a general
consensus that a downgrade of the country will not happen this
year.
When it does happen, however, the knee-jerk reaction could
be severe, causing Indian spreads to widen 100bp, estimate
analysts and fund managers, and potentially by even more than
that.
One analyst said buying protection on State Bank of India,
for one, could mitigate losses from carrying the bonds of Indian
banks. "I would think the CDS would move even more than the
bonds given that banks with loans in the country would have to
buy protection," the analyst predicted.
While the possibility of hedging a downgrade and much more
expensive investment alternatives suggest Indian banks could
still be a reasonable proposition, their bonds should really pay
a lot more spread to adequately compensate investors for the
chance they may be holding junk in only a matter of months.
(Reporting By Christopher Langner; editing by Julian Baker)