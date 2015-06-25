(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Una Galani

HONG KONG, June 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's piecemeal approach to fixing its banking sector is flawed. The government says it may double the amount it will inject into state lenders to $3 billion this year, and double it again next year. Though the increase is welcome, it's still a fraction of the $50-odd billion that government-controlled banks may need to fix their balance sheets and meet new capital requirements. India needs to be more aggressive.

The current hand-to-mouth strategy is understandable but unworkable. Narendra Modi's government has sought to cut the cash it hands over to banks and only allocate funds to those institutions that met certain return targets. It has also encouraged banks to go out and raise capital. The problem is that weak earnings and a slower-than-expected pickup in the economy means few banks are able to attract outside investors. The government's reluctance to reduce its shareholdings below 50 percent is another hurdle. A drive to improve governance will take more time.

The state banks desperately need more equity. They dominate a national banking system where more than 10 percent of assets were stressed as of March 2015, according to credit ratings firm ICRA - and that's just the ones lenders admit to. The real number may be twice as high. Even if state banks set aside sufficient provisions to just cover existing impaired loans, Morgan Stanley analysts estimate that the core Tier 1 capital ratios of the institutions they cover would fall to between 4 and 7 percent. The problem is likely to be even worse for the smaller, weaker, public sector lenders.

The government already missed a prime opportunity to tackle the problem when the stock market soared on hopes of economic reform. Investors have since tempered their enthusiasm: some bank shares have fallen by more than a third this year. Capital could become even harder to find when the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates.

A much larger recapitalisation would widen India's fiscal deficit. But it would also ensure that the banks are ready to fund the country's investment cycle when it eventually picks up. The government's piecemeal approach risks dragging on India's growth.

CONTEXT NEWS

- India is aiming to inject $3 billion into state-backed banks this year, Finance Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi told local new channel CNBC-TV18 on June 23.

- "What we are aiming at is an infusion of about $3 billion in the current year and perhaps twice as much in the next year," Merisihi said during a visit to the United States.

- The amount is more than double an earlier estimate of 79.4 billion rupees ($1.25 billion) made in the government's budget for this fiscal year.

- Shares in Union Bank of India rose 5.5 percent, Punjab National Bank rose 3.7 percent, Bank of Baroda rose 2.7 percent on June 23.

