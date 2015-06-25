(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG, June 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's
piecemeal approach to fixing its banking sector is flawed. The
government says it may double the amount it will inject into
state lenders to $3 billion this year, and double it again next
year. Though the increase is welcome, it's still a fraction of
the $50-odd billion that government-controlled banks may need to
fix their balance sheets and meet new capital requirements.
India needs to be more aggressive.
The current hand-to-mouth strategy is understandable but
unworkable. Narendra Modi's government has sought to cut the
cash it hands over to banks and only allocate funds to those
institutions that met certain return targets. It has also
encouraged banks to go out and raise capital. The problem is
that weak earnings and a slower-than-expected pickup in the
economy means few banks are able to attract outside investors.
The government's reluctance to reduce its shareholdings below 50
percent is another hurdle. A drive to improve governance will
take more time.
The state banks desperately need more equity. They dominate
a national banking system where more than 10 percent of assets
were stressed as of March 2015, according to credit ratings firm
ICRA - and that's just the ones lenders admit to. The real
number may be twice as high. Even if state banks set aside
sufficient provisions to just cover existing impaired loans,
Morgan Stanley analysts estimate that the core Tier 1 capital
ratios of the institutions they cover would fall to between 4
and 7 percent. The problem is likely to be even worse for the
smaller, weaker, public sector lenders.
The government already missed a prime opportunity to tackle
the problem when the stock market soared on hopes of economic
reform. Investors have since tempered their enthusiasm: some
bank shares have fallen by more than a third this year. Capital
could become even harder to find when the U.S. Federal Reserve
raises interest rates.
A much larger recapitalisation would widen India's fiscal
deficit. But it would also ensure that the banks are ready to
fund the country's investment cycle when it eventually picks up.
The government's piecemeal approach risks dragging on India's
growth.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India is aiming to inject $3 billion into state-backed
banks this year, Finance Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi told local new
channel CNBC-TV18 on June 23.
- "What we are aiming at is an infusion of about $3 billion
in the current year and perhaps twice as much in the next year,"
Merisihi said during a visit to the United States.
- The amount is more than double an earlier estimate of 79.4
billion rupees ($1.25 billion) made in the government's budget
for this fiscal year.
- Shares in Union Bank of India rose 5.5 percent, Punjab
National Bank rose 3.7 percent, Bank of Baroda rose 2.7 percent
on June 23.
- Reuters: India to more than double capital injection in
state banks to $3 bln
