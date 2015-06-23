MUMBAI, June 23 India plans to inject about $3
billion into state-owned banks this fiscal year, and potentially
$6 billion next year, to help recapitalise the sector and allow
it to meet Basel III rules, Finance Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi
told news channel CNBC-TV18.
The intended injection into state banks is significantly
higher than the estimate of 79.4 billion rupees ($1.25 billion)
given in the government's budget for this fiscal year.
"What we are aiming at is an infusion of about $3 billion in
the current year and perhaps twice as much in the next year,"
Mehrishi told the news channel during a trip to San Francisco.
Mehrishi is accompanying Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on a
U.S. visit seeking more investment in India.
Mehrishi added he did not have a specific time frame for the
injections.
The finance secretary said India could finance the increased
injection amount through supplemental funding that is available
to the government outside the budget.
($1 = 63.6100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam and Anand
Basu)