By Archana Narayanan
| MUMBAI, Sept 18
MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian banks have begun tapping
a new concessional swap facility for overseas fundraising, one
of a spate of measures the central bank has taken to attract
offshore funds to support the battered rupee.
Under the programme launched on Sept. 10, Indian banks can
borrow overseas up to 100 percent of their Tier 1 capital level,
although any loan over 50 percent of that level must be for a
minimum 3 years - a duration some bankers said may deter
overseas lenders.
Mid-sized Union Bank of India has raised $50
million overseas under the programme and plans to raise up to
$500 million, said K. Subrahmanyam, its executive director.
Bankers said the total pipeline of such loans is likely to
reach around $5 billion, providing a cushion for the rupee
and reviving what had been a moribund market for overseas
borrowing by Indian banks this year.
The rupee has weakened by about 13 percent against the U.S.
dollar this year.
The concessional swap rate offered by the Reserve Bank of
India (RBI) of 100 basis points below the market rate would
enable banks to save up to 300 basis points on their funding
costs compared with the cost domestically.
The $500 million that Union Bank is looking to raise would
be for 2 and 3 years and cost about 8.5 to 9 percent, including
the swap cost, Subrahmanyam said.
By comparison, a 1-year bank certificate of deposit in India
has an interest rate of 10.30 percent.
HDFC Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IDBI
Bank and Yes Bank said they are looking to
raise overseas loans under the programme.
"This is a pricing arbitrage opportunity for Indian banks to
raise cheap capital in the international markets," said one
banker in Singapore.
Yes Bank this week closed a $255 million dual currency
syndicated loan facility, which was arranged before the RBI
implemented its programme. It said it has approached the central
bank to use the concessional swap facility.
Indian banks typically borrow in tenors of one to three
years in offshore loan markets. For longer maturities, Indian
banks resort to overseas bond markets, which also offer bigger
sizes.
In 2013, only three Indian banks tapped the offshore loan
markets, raising a combined $270 million before the new swap
facility was implemented, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
The requirement for a three-year minimum maturity for
offshore borrowing above 50 percent of Tier 1 capital "is
causing difficulty because overseas lenders are more willing to
lend for a year than for a longer duration," said Mohan Shenoi,
head of treasury at Kotak Mahindra Bank, which aims to raise
$500 million to $600 million under the facility.
