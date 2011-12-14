MUMBAI The BSE Sensex should start lower on Wednesday in tandem with subdued world markets and investors will await inflation data due around noon (0630 GMT) for direction.

The wholesale price inflation is expected to have eased in November to 9.04 percent from 9.73 percent the month before as food prices fell to their lowest in nearly three-and-a-half years.

The data should help the central bank to pause its tightening cycle and prepare the ground for a shift in stance to supporting growth when it reviews policy on Friday, traders said.

Asian shares drifted lower and the euro floundered near an 11-month low on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve failed to take any new steps to stimulate growth and offset the chilling effects of Europe's still-unresolved debt crisis.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.37 percent by 0311 GMT, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were down by 0.85 percent, pointing to a lower opening for the Indian market.

On Tuesday, Indian shares closed up 0.8 percent at 16,002.51, after falling nearly 6 percent over the previous three sessions.

NTPC (NTPC.NS) will be watched after state-run utility said it signed an agreement with Electricity Generation Co of Bangladesh for 430 million rupees.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Private-sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank (KTKM.NS), after its unit Kotak Realty Fund said it raised 5.23 billion rupees from domestic investors to invest in high-yield debt instruments of real estate developers.

* Arvind Ltd (ARVN.NS), after the apparels-maker said it has formed a joint venture with PD Fiber Glass Group for manufacturing glass fabrics in India.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)