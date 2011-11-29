Indians probably represent one of the most entrepreneurial societies in the world today. However, there is still room for improvement, feel a few. And according to Lakshmi Narayanan, vice-chairman and ex-CEO of Cognizant Technology Solutions, entrepreneurs in India are not "thinking big." Narayanan, who is an active investor in start-ups in his personal capacity, thinks that those businesses must have the desire to "boil the ocean." Yet, one mostly finds entrepreneurs who only have the limited ambition of "boiling water for their tea-pot," he rues. A technology leader for more than 30 years, Narayanan also feels that there is further scope for growth for IT services firms. As a founding member of Cognizant, Narayanan has been responsible for the company's high-touch customer relationship and delivery excellence model. Under his leadership, Cognizant became the youngest IT services company to reach the $1 billion revenue milestone.