(Adds quotes, details)
MUMBAI Oct 12 The value of gems and jewellery
exported from India in the year to March 2013 is likely to be
flat at its previous level of $42.84 billion as slower world
economic growth outweighs a revival in U.S. demand, a trade body
head said on Friday.
Shipments of gems and jewellery constituted 17 percent of
India's total exports last year, and employ 1.5 million workers.
"We expect flat growth through the end of the year ...
Christmas in the U.S. is looking positive," Vipul Shah, the
newly elected chairman of the Gems and Jewellery Export
Promotion Council (GJEPC) said.
India ships most of its gems and jewellery to the United
States, but Indian exporters have been trying to diversify into
other markets.
"The council will focus on penetrating new emerging markets
through buyer-seller matching programmes or trade delegations,"
Shah said, referring to Russia and Australia.
Shipments from April to September fell 11.7 percent year on
year to $19.90 billion, said GJEPC, which represents about 5,500
members.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)