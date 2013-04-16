MUMBAI, April 16 Shares of Indian gold loan providers continued to slide on Tuesday as global bullion prices plunged to a two-year low, potentially eroding the value of collateral against lending held by these companies.

Some analysts have also cited concerns borrowers would choose to default and not redeem pledged gold that is worth less than when the loans were made.

However, an executive at Muthoot Finance said falling gold prices would not impact its business model.

"15-20 percent price fluctuation in gold prices is already factored in our business model. It is not a new event which has come up," George Alexander Muthoot, managing director at Muthoot Finance said in a release late Monday.

Muthoot Finance Ltd fell 8.4 percent as of 0414 GMT, after falling 12.2 percent on Monday. Manappuram Finance Ltd was down 9.8 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)