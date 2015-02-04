BRIEF-Shanthi Gears March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 61.6 million rupees versus profit 56 million rupees year ago
Feb 4 Three months ended Dec. 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated) Q3 2014 Q3 2013 NET 518.60 655.10 PROFIT TOTAL 5,713.80 6,215.10 INCOME Indian Hotels Company Ltd caters to a wide cross section of travelers with its luxury, business and leisure hotels. Indian Hotels said it would restructure its overseas units, but there won't be any dilution of control. The company is also divesting its holdings in four companies in favour of Taida Trading and Industries Ltd, it said in a statement. Financial details of the transactions were not disclosed. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai)
* March quarter net profit 61.6 million rupees versus profit 56 million rupees year ago
* Says approved scheme of arrangement for amalgamation of Pravin Foods Private Ltd into co