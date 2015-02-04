Feb 4 Three months ended Dec. 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated) Q3 2014 Q3 2013 NET 518.60 655.10 PROFIT TOTAL 5,713.80 6,215.10 INCOME Indian Hotels Company Ltd caters to a wide cross section of travelers with its luxury, business and leisure hotels. Indian Hotels said it would restructure its overseas units, but there won't be any dilution of control. The company is also divesting its holdings in four companies in favour of Taida Trading and Industries Ltd, it said in a statement. Financial details of the transactions were not disclosed. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai)