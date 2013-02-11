An inside view of the 'Exclusive suite' of the heritage wing of the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Indian Hotels Co Ltd(IHTL.NS), part of the diversified Tata Group, reported a 28 percent rise in quarterly net profit beating estimates and said it was reviewing its options after Orient-Express HotelsOEH.N rejected its takeover bid.

The company, which owns and operates the chain of Taj hotels and resorts worldwide, made an unsolicited $1.2 billion bid for U.S.-listed, luxury hotels group Orient-Express in October.

On November 8, 2012 , Orient-Express rejected a $1.2 billion takeover offer from Indian Hotels, saying it was too cheap.

The company said net profit rose to 646.2 million rupees for October-December, up from 504.8 million rupees a year earlier.

