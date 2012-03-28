Shares in Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 1.7 percent after it launched the generic version of the anti-psychotic drug Seroquel made by AstraZeneca in the United States, dealers said.

The launch comes after a U.S. judge refused to grant a preliminary injunction from London-based pharmarceutical firm AstraZeneca to stop sales of the generic version of a drug that had sales of $4.6 billion in the U.S. in 2011.

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Rafael Nam)