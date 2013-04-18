MUMBAI, April 18 The Indian rupee extended gains on Thursday after the government said exports had hit $300 billion for the fiscal year ended in March, which was higher than some estimates.

India's exports for 2012/13 stood at $300.6 billion, marking a 1.76 percent decline from the previous fiscal year, the trade ministry said in a statement.

The rupee was trading at 54.12/13 as of 0600 GMT versus around 54.18/19 before the data. It had closed at 54.21/22 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)