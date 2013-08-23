MUMBAI Aug 23 The Indian rupee recovered on Friday, rising past 64 to the dollar, helped by dollar selling by corporates, and strong local stocks.

The rupee rose to as much as 63.97 to the dollar as against 64.55/56 last close. It had hit a record low of 65.56 on Thursday.

Bond yields also fell 3 basis points to 8.25 percent after the rupee's gains. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)