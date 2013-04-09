BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare gets FDA nod for drug to treat epileptic seizures
* Says gets final approval from usfda for felbamate tablets usp
MUMBAI, April 9 India's BSE index hit its lowest close in seven months on Tuesday on the back of continued foreign selling in blue chips amidst worries that companies would post lacklustre earnings and uncertainty over political stability. The BSE index provisionally fell 1.2 percent to close at 18,218.80, its lowest close since Sept. 13, 2012.
The 50-share NSE index fell 0.86 percent to also mark its lowest close in around seven months. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)
May 31 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all three bids for 20 billion rupees ($309.98 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)