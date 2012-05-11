BHUBANESWAR, India May 11 India's state-run National Aluminium Co has issued a tender to export 12,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots, its Commercial Director Ansuman Das said on Friday.

The last date for submission of bids is May 15. The metal would be shipped in eight batches of 1,500 tonnes each from May to December, Das said.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold a same quantity of aluminium ingots at $160 per tonne premium over the average LME cash price on a cost, insurance and freight basis to a London-based buyer this month. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; editing by Malini Menon)