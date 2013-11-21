NEW DELHI Nov 21 Indian Oil Corp has made its first purchase of Canadian oil, taking a cargo of light oil for January lifting via a tender, trade sources said on Thursday.

IOC, India's biggest refiner, bought 1 million barrels of Canadian White Rose from Glencore, the sources said.

The refiner also bought a very large crude carrier containing a million barrels each of Nigerian Bonga and Bonny Light crude from Vitol for January loading, they said.

A VLCC can carry about 2 million barrels of crude.

Price details of the cargoes weren't immediately known. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)