NEW DELHI, July 13 State-run Indian Oil Corp plans to buy at least one spot LNG cargo a month in 2015/16 to take advantage of lower short-term prices, senior company executive Debasis Sen told Reuters on Monday.

India's largest refiner is expanding its natural gas business as the country, the world's third-largest carbon emitter, aims to cut its dependence on coal and oil. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)