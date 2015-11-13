SINGAPORE Nov 13 Indian Oil Corp plans to expand capacity at its naphtha cracker in Panipat to 1.2 million tonnes per year (tpy) by 2019, said S Mitra, executive director of the refiner's petrochemical division.

The expansion would increase capacity of the cracker in northern India from about 850,000 tpy, Mitra told Reuters on Friday during a condensate and naphtha forum in Singapore. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Tom Hogue)