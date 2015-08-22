MUMBAI Aug 22 The Indian government has set a floor price for the sale of shares in top state-run refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd at 387 rupees each, the company said, a two percent discount from Friday's close.

At the floor price, the 10 percent stake sale in the company will bring in 93.96 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) rupees for the government.

New Delhi is seeking to raise as much as $11 billion by selling stakes in state-run companies this fiscal year, crucial to narrowing the fiscal deficit to a planned 3.9 percent of gross domestic product in 2015/16. ($1 = 66.0238 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; editing by David Clarke)