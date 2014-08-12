BRIEF-Omax Autos says railway board increases order quantity for coaches for bio-digester tanks
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
MUMBAI Aug 12 Indian Oil Corp Ltd, the country's biggest oil refiner, aims to start crude processing at its 300,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) Paradip refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha in December, an executive said on Tuesday.
Start-up of the Paradip plant has been delayed several times. The latest deadline to commission the plant was in August/September.
"Crude has arrived at the refinery and crude storage tank commissioning is underway," Sanjiv Singh, the company's head of refineries, told reporters.
IOC, along with subsidiary Chennai Petroleum, controls about 31 percent of India's oil refining capacity of 4.3 million bpd. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi and Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.