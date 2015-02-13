NEW DELHI Feb 13 Indian Oil Corp Ltd, the biggest refiner in Asia's third-largest economy, plans to run its Paradip refinery at full capacity by end of this year, a senior company executive said on Friday.

Crude processing at the 300,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) east coast refinery will begin in two months, Indian Oil's head of refinery Sanjiv Singh told reporters after the company announced its December-quarter results. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)