NEW DELHI Aug 13 Indian Oil Corp, the country's biggest refiner, will commission all units at its 300,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Paradip refinery by the end of September, the company's chairman said on Thursday.

The company began processing crude at the $5.2 billion refinery in eastern India in April and has been commissioning units in phases.

"By the end of September, all units will be in place and we will be producing products regularly," IOC Chairman B. Ashok told reporters in New Delhi. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)