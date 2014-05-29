NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) aims to start crude processing at its 300,000-barrels-per-day Paradip refinery by August or September, the company's head of refineries said on Thursday.

"This year, we have planned to run it at 60 percent capacity and for the next year we have planned 100 percent capacity," R.K. Ghosh old reporters.

The refinery will have only one crude distillation unit, he added.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)