BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he was not currently thinking about ways to change the BOJ's present policy mix.
NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC.NS), the biggest refiner in Asia's third-largest economy, plans to run its Paradip refinery at full capacity by end of this year, a senior company executive said on Friday.
Crude processing at the 300,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) east coast refinery will begin in two months, Indian Oil's head of refinery Sanjiv Singh told reporters after the company announced its December-quarter results.
TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp forecast operating profit for the current year to slide by a fifth as Japan's biggest automaker expects a hit from increased spending to push sales in its key U.S. market and from a stronger yen.