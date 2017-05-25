FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a logo of Indian Oil outside a fuel station in New Delhi, India, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File photo

Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) said on Thursday net profit rose 85 percent in the fourth quarter, in line with analysts' expectations, as revenue from operations grew.

India's top refiner said profit came in at 37.21 billion rupees ($576.45 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with 20.06 billion rupees a year earlier. (bit.ly/2qiHViB)

Revenue from operations jumped 24 percent to 1.22 trillion rupees.

Analysts on average expected March-quarter net profit of 37.95 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Average gross refining margins improved to $7.77 per barrel in the financial year ended March, compared with $5.06 per barrel in the 2015-16 period.

IOC shares were were up 0.2 percent as of 0926 GMT, in a broader market .NSEI that was 1.3 percent higher.

($1 = 64.5500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)