FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 27 minutes
Indian Oil Corp first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China set for easy ride from ASEAN on disputed S. China Sea
Asia
China set for easy ride from ASEAN on disputed S. China Sea
Born this way? Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Health & Science
Born this way? Researchers explore the science of gender identity
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
August 3, 2017 / 8:49 AM / in 27 minutes

Indian Oil Corp first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Indian Oil is seen on the shirt of an employee at a fuel station in New Delhi, India August 29, 2016.Adnan Abidi/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC.NS) said on Thursday net profit fell 45 percent in its fiscal first quarter of 2017, beating analysts' estimates, as higher inventory losses and lower refining margins weighed on profitability.

Net profit was 45.49 billion rupees ($714.83 million) in the quarter ended on June 30, compared with 82.69 billion rupees a year earlier, the country's top refiner said. (bit.ly/2v21dfw)

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 30.63 billion rupees for the first quarter, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The company's quarterly average gross refining margins, or profit earned on each barrel of crude processed, eased to $4.32 per barrel, compared with $9.98 per barrel in the same period last year.

Global oil prices kept fluctuating during the quarter but overall international benchmark Brent crude futures declined 9.3 percent.

IOC shares were up about 5 percent as of 0900 GMT while the broader Nifty was 0.48 percent lower.

($1 = 63.6375 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.